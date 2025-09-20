Nashik: 3 journalists attacked over vehicle entry fee dispute India Sep 20, 2025

On Saturday, three journalists were attacked in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, after a disagreement about mandatory vehicle entry fees while they were covering a seers' meeting for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The attackers were reportedly working for a contractor hired by the municipal council.

One journalist had to be hospitalized with serious injuries; the other two received treatment at a government hospital in Trimbakeshwar.