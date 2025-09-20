Nashik: 3 journalists attacked over vehicle entry fee dispute
On Saturday, three journalists were attacked in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, after a disagreement about mandatory vehicle entry fees while they were covering a seers' meeting for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.
The attackers were reportedly working for a contractor hired by the municipal council.
One journalist had to be hospitalized with serious injuries; the other two received treatment at a government hospital in Trimbakeshwar.
Police started investigation, registering case
The incident took place at Swami Samarth Kendra, where the journalists—Yogesh Khare (Zee News Taas), Kiran Tajne (Pudhari News), and Abhijeet Sonawane (Saam TV)—were allegedly assaulted with sticks and umbrellas following an argument.
Police have started investigating and are registering a case against those involved.
State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal condemned the attack, called for strict action, and visited one of the injured journalists in hospital to check on their recovery.