Nashik girl dies after tetanus and diphtheria shot at camp

Officials suspend vaccine batch pending probe

Officials have paused use of the vaccine batch while they investigate what happened.

The girl's family believes the vaccine is to blame and wants strict action, but health authorities say six others who got shots from the same vial, including four pregnant women, are fine so far.

A special committee is looking into every detail, and doctors are waiting on postmortem and lab results before drawing any conclusions.

Authorities are also urging people not to spread rumors until all facts are out.