Nashik sexual exploitation case: victims' private videos shared on WhatsApp
India
The Nashik sexual exploitation case has taken a tougher turn: private videos of the victims are now being shared on WhatsApp and social media.
This leak is making things even harder for survivors and their families, who are worried about being recognized and judged.
Nashik police file cases, witnesses scared
The leaked videos aren't just hurting the victims: they're also slowing down the investigation, since witnesses are now scared to come forward.
Police have filed cases against those spreading the clips and are asking everyone to delete any such videos right away. Sharing them isn't just wrong, it's a crime.
Special teams are also working to support the victims while keeping their identities safe.