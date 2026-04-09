Nashik techies allege workplace sexual-harassment; HR says some gestures 'common'
What's the story
The Nashik police have arrested six employees of an IT company following multiple complaints of sexual harassment and exploitation. The accused include team leaders from a firm with around 300 employees. Eight women have filed complaints alleging sexual offenses over the last four years, while a male employee has lodged one complaint related to hurting religious sentiments.
Case details
One of the accused charged with sexually exploiting colleague
The first case, which involved rape charges, was registered at Devlali police station on March 26. The other eight cases were registered later at Mumbai Naka police station. One of the accused is charged with sexually exploiting a colleague under false promises of marriage and others are accused of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments over four years.
HR involvement
HR official named in 1 case
An HR official has also been named a suspect in one case. Nashik's assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke told TOI that when the complainant reported sexual harassment to the HR, she was advised "to stay cool, as some gestures were common in MNCs." This official has not been arrested yet. Mitke is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe these cases on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik.
Complain
Married suspect promised marriage
According to police, the complainant in the rape case said that the suspect, despite being married, forced her into a physical relationship by falsely promising to marry her. The complainant claimed that the suspect sexually exploited her on a regular basis at a place on Trimbak Road. She also claimed that his associate began sexually harassing her in the lobby and pantry of their office, claiming he knew about her affair.
Public appeal
Women facing sexual harassment at workplace should approach police
Nashik Commissioner of Police Karnik told TOI that they are taking serious cognizance of the offenses. "Women facing sexual harassment at workplace in any organization in the city should fearlessly approach Nashik city police. Strict action will be taken against the offenders," he said. The police commissioner urged any woman with complaints of molestation or sexual assault to contact them via WhatsApp number 9923323311 or call control room on 112.