Nashik techies allege workplace sexual-harassment; HR says some gestures 'common' 

The Nashik police have arrested six employees of an IT company following multiple complaints of sexual harassment and exploitation. The accused include team leaders from a firm with around 300 employees. Eight women have filed complaints alleging sexual offenses over the last four years, while a male employee has lodged one complaint related to hurting religious sentiments.

Case details One of the accused charged with sexually exploiting colleague The first case, which involved rape charges, was registered at Devlali police station on March 26. The other eight cases were registered later at Mumbai Naka police station. One of the accused is charged with sexually exploiting a colleague under false promises of marriage and others are accused of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments over four years.

HR involvement HR official named in 1 case An HR official has also been named a suspect in one case. Nashik's assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke told TOI that when the complainant reported sexual harassment to the HR, she was advised "to stay cool, as some gestures were common in MNCs." This official has not been arrested yet. Mitke is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe these cases on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

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Complain Married suspect promised marriage According to police, the complainant in the rape case said that the suspect, despite being married, forced her into a physical relationship by falsely promising to marry her. The complainant claimed that the suspect sexually exploited her on a regular basis at a place on Trimbak Road. She also claimed that his associate began sexually harassing her in the lobby and pantry of their office, claiming he knew about her affair.

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