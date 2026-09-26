National Zoological Park closes after Ganesh Chaturthi noise unsettles animals

Ganesh Chaturthi immersion celebrations in Delhi got a bit too loud for the animals at the National Zoological Park on Friday.

Drums and music from the processions especially unsettled sensitive creatures like tigers, so the zoo closed to visitors and used green belts to help buffer the noise.

A senior zoo official shared, "Carnivores, particularly tigers, and others who stay outdoors, are very sensitive to these noises and can get triggered."