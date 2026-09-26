National Zoological Park closes after Ganesh Chaturthi noise unsettles animals
Ganesh Chaturthi immersion celebrations in Delhi got a bit too loud for the animals at the National Zoological Park on Friday.
Drums and music from the processions especially unsettled sensitive creatures like tigers, so the zoo closed to visitors and used green belts to help buffer the noise.
A senior zoo official shared, "Carnivores, particularly tigers, and others who stay outdoors, are very sensitive to these noises and can get triggered."
Unpredictable procession routes hinder noise enforcement
Keeping things quiet isn't easy during these celebrations, since there aren't fixed routes for processions, making noise unpredictable.
Even with efforts from police and local officials, enforcing rules around noise pollution can be tough.
Animal rights advocates say it's time we celebrate in ways that don't disturb wildlife.
"We need to move toward more civilized ways of celebrating festivals, without loud DJs and firecrackers," says Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of NGO People for Animals.