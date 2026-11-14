Navi Mumbai's Yash Singh arrested for Chabad House reconnaissance
A 20-year-old from Navi Mumbai, Yash Singh, has been arrested for conducting reconnaissance of Chabad House in Colaba, the same spot targeted during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Police say he was gathering information about Jewish residents and foreigners at the request of foreign handlers, then passing it on to contacts.
Kerala UAPA linked to social recruitment
Singh's arrest came after links to an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in Kerala surfaced.
Investigators found he had been recruited via social media apps such as Telegram by international crime groups promising money for sensitive details.
This case is a wake-up call about how easily young people can get pulled into risky activities online and why law enforcement is stepping up efforts to keep an eye on such threats.