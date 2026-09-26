Navpreet Singh Navi, SAD leader, shot dead in Tarn Taran
India
Navpreet Singh Navi, a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, was shot and killed on Friday night in Tarn Taran after a heated argument with a local jeweler turned violent.
Police say the incident was personal, not political or gang-related.
Navi was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.
Manhunt launched, Bikram Majithia blames AAP
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and secured the crime scene shortly after.
The killing sparked strong criticism from SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, who blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for rising crime.
Majithia said law and order has collapsed under the AAP administration and added that homicides have risen sharply under the ruling government.