NCB reports 305 drone-assisted smuggling cases in 2025, 468kg seized
India's fight against drug trafficking just got tougher: drone-assisted smuggling cases jumped from just three in 2021 to 305 in 2025, according to the latest NCB report.
Authorities seized 468kg of high-purity drugs, and Home Minister Amit Shah called out the alarming rise while sharing these numbers on Friday.
Punjab records 298 drone-smuggling cases
Punjab saw nearly all the action, with 298 drone smuggling cases along the India-Pakistan border involving heroin and meth.
The total amount of seized drugs nearly doubled compared to the previous year (2024).
On top of that, there's been a spike in pharmaceutical drug misuse and synthetic drugs, with illegal labs busted and massive codeine syrup seizures.
Authorities are also freezing cartel assets (₹836 crore so far) and arresting foreign nationals as part of a bigger crackdown.