NCB reports 305 drone-assisted smuggling cases in 2025, 468kg seized

Punjab records 298 drone-smuggling cases

Punjab saw nearly all the action, with 298 drone smuggling cases along the India-Pakistan border involving heroin and meth.

The total amount of seized drugs nearly doubled compared to the previous year (2024).

On top of that, there's been a spike in pharmaceutical drug misuse and synthetic drugs, with illegal labs busted and massive codeine syrup seizures.

Authorities are also freezing cartel assets (₹836 crore so far) and arresting foreign nationals as part of a bigger crackdown.