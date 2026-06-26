NCERT releases Class 9 Social Science textbook on elections, emergency
India
NCERT just dropped a fresh Social Science textbook for Class nine, and it's got some important updates.
Now, students will learn about how the Election Commission works to keep voting fair, like updating voter lists with their Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The book also dives into the 1975-77 Emergency, a key chapter in India's history.
Textbook covers EVMs VVPAT and emergency
The textbook explains how tools like EVMs and VVPAT slips help make elections transparent, plus how voter awareness campaigns matter.
It also breaks down what happened during the Emergency: why it was declared under Indira Gandhi, what it meant for people's rights and the press, and why these events still shape our democracy today.