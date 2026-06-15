NCERT textbook clothes Mohenjo-daro's 'Dancing Girl' to make it 'age-appropriate' 

Ongoing review

Controversy surrounding the figurine continues

An NCERT official confirmed that the matter is under review by the textbook development team. The official said, "The matter has been referred to the textbook development team. They are looking into it." This controversy isn't new for the Dancing Girl figurine. In May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a modern mascot based on this ancient figure at an international museum expo in Delhi. The Dancing Girl is among the best-known artifacts associated with the Indus Valley Civilization.