NCERT textbook clothes Mohenjo-daro's 'Dancing Girl' to make it 'age-appropriate'
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has modified the iconic "Dancing Girl" figurine from Mohenjo-daro in its new Class 9 arts textbook. The bronze statuette, which dates back to around 2600 BCE, is now depicted with a covered torso in the textbook Madhurima. The figurine's torso is visibly altered when compared to images of the original artifact, with shading used across the upper body, obscuring anatomical details seen in the sculpture.
Textbook comparison
Contradictory approaches in textbooks
Interestingly, the same artifact appears in NCERT's Class 6 Social Science textbook without any alterations. Michel Danino, who chaired the textbook development committee for these books, said he was told that the image was not "age-appropriate" for younger students. "The reason I was given was that the image....was not age-appropriate," Danino told PTI. "Our team disagreed; we even checked with teachers of class 6, and they told us there was never a problem with the Dancing Girl," he said.
Historical distortion
Alteration compared to Michelangelo's David modification
Danino has criticized the alteration, saying his first was one of disbelief. "If the Dancing Girl cannot figure be....with proper dimensions, in a chapter on Indian art, then we have a serious problem," he said. He compared this to the Church's addition of a fig leaf to Michelangelo's statue of David in the Middle Ages. He said altering such images without clear indication amounts to creating fake artifacts and shows ignorance about how historical objects should be depicted.
Cultural importance
How to identify the dancing girl
The chapter on the Dancing Girl identifies it as a bronze figurine from Mohenjo-daro. It was made using the "lost-wax technique" popular in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The textbook describes its posture with one knee bent, one hand on the waist, and a slightly lifted chin. The chapter also includes discussion prompts for students to analyze the figure's pose and recreate it through sketching activities.
Ongoing review
Controversy surrounding the figurine continues
An NCERT official confirmed that the matter is under review by the textbook development team. The official said, "The matter has been referred to the textbook development team. They are looking into it." This controversy isn't new for the Dancing Girl figurine. In May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a modern mascot based on this ancient figure at an international museum expo in Delhi. The Dancing Girl is among the best-known artifacts associated with the Indus Valley Civilization.