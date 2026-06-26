NCERT's Class 9 Social Science includes 'Manu-smriti' verse 1st

Book spotlights Vedic women, social change

The book also spotlights how women in the Vedic period took part in learning, rituals, and public life, naming sages like Apala and Lopamudra.

It explains how social roles (varna and jati) started out based on occupation but became stricter over time.

Plus, it points out that Buddhist texts valued actions over birth when it came to social identity.

Overall, these changes aim to give students a fuller picture of ancient Indian society.