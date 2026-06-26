NCERT's Class 9 Social Science includes 'Manu-smriti' verse 1st
NCERT's updated Class nine Social Science book now features a verse from the Manu-smriti for the first time.
The chosen line highlights respect for women: "Where women, verily, are honored, there gods rejoice; where, however, they are not honored, there all sacred rites prove fruitless."
It appears in a chapter exploring how Indian society and state evolved up to 1000 C.E.
Book spotlights Vedic women, social change
The book also spotlights how women in the Vedic period took part in learning, rituals, and public life, naming sages like Apala and Lopamudra.
It explains how social roles (varna and jati) started out based on occupation but became stricter over time.
Plus, it points out that Buddhist texts valued actions over birth when it came to social identity.
Overall, these changes aim to give students a fuller picture of ancient Indian society.