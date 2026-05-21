NDMC readies New Delhi for 4th India-Africa Forum Summit India May 21, 2026

New Delhi is getting a mini-makeover as the city preps for the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, happening May 28 to June 1.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is focused on sprucing things up (think better lighting, cleaner streets, and lots of greenery) so everything looks sharp for the main event on May 31 and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) meetings on June 1.