NDMC readies New Delhi for 4th India-Africa Forum Summit
India
New Delhi is getting a mini-makeover as the city preps for the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, happening May 28 to June 1.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is focused on sprucing things up (think better lighting, cleaner streets, and lots of greenery) so everything looks sharp for the main event on May 31 and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) meetings on June 1.
New Delhi adds lights, flowers, cleaning
Expect to see decorative lights at roundabouts, brighter hotel entrances where delegates will stay, and plenty of flowers popping up in busy spots.
The city will also get extra night cleaning crews along VIP routes, with a control room tracking everything to keep things running smoothly throughout the five-day summit.