Nearly 4 decades underground Chelluri Narayana Rao surrenders in Vijayawada
After nearly four decades underground, top Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao has surrendered to Andhra Pradesh police in Vijayawada.
He wasn't alone. Eight other cadres also turned themselves in.
Andhra Pradesh police seize 19 weapons
Rao, also known as Suresh, played a major role in the CPI-Maoist and was linked to high-profile attacks, including the 2018 killing of former MLAs.
Police recovered 19 weapons (including an INSAS rifle, two BGLs, five .303 rifles, five SBBL guns and six single-shot rifles) and seized explosives, ammunition and communication equipment.
The state is offering compensation (Rao gets ₹25 lakh and others receive up to ₹5 lakh) as encouragement for more surrenders.
According to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, underground Maoist activity in Andhra Pradesh has now been reduced to zero.