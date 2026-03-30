Nearly 4 decades underground Chelluri Narayana Rao surrenders in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh police seize 19 weapons

Rao, also known as Suresh, played a major role in the CPI-Maoist and was linked to high-profile attacks, including the 2018 killing of former MLAs.

Police recovered 19 weapons (including an INSAS rifle, two BGLs, five .303 rifles, five SBBL guns and six single-shot rifles) and seized explosives, ammunition and communication equipment.

The state is offering compensation (Rao gets ₹25 lakh and others receive up to ₹5 lakh) as encouragement for more surrenders.

According to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, underground Maoist activity in Andhra Pradesh has now been reduced to zero.