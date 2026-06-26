Nearly 90% of India's renewable sites at risk by 2030 India Jun 26, 2026

A new report says nearly 90% of India's renewable energy sites could face serious climate risks such as floods, tornadoes, hail, and wildfires by 2030.

The study looked at 871 sites in the top states for renewables and found 66% of the assessed assets are rated critical.

These projects together represent a big chunk of India's future clean energy plans.