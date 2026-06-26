Nearly 90% of India's renewable sites at risk by 2030
A new report says nearly 90% of India's renewable energy sites could face serious climate risks such as floods, tornadoes, hail, and wildfires by 2030.
The study looked at 871 sites in the top states for renewables and found 66% of the assessed assets are rated critical.
These projects together represent a big chunk of India's future clean energy plans.
Report urges $4.6B for climate resilience
The report urges early action: adding climate resilience during planning and construction could cut potential climate-related losses nearly in half.
Investing about $4.6 billion now (just 2% of the portfolio's replacement cost) might save $28 billion down the line.
The authors also suggest making climate risk screening mandatory and stress-testing high-risk assets so India's green transition stays strong (keeps investors confident).