Neelu Sahu gets e-challan after Hamidia Hospital scooter allegedly stolen

After Sahu reported her scooter missing, hospital CCTV showed someone in a white shirt taking off with it.

The surprise e-challan gave police a new lead. They're now checking traffic footage to figure out who was really riding and if the person in uniform is connected to the theft or just ended up with the scooter later.

Police say they're working hard to track down both the vehicle and whoever's behind this strange case, especially since there are questions about possible involvement of law enforcement.

The investigation is still ongoing.