NEET aspirant's death: Semen traces on clothes suggest sexual assault India Jan 25, 2026

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious in her Patna hostel room, according to the SIT the discovery was the next day after she arrived on Jan 5, though other reports give Jan 9 as the date she was found, and later died in the hospital.

The post-mortem showed injuries pointing to possible sexual assault, and forensic tests found semen on her leggings.