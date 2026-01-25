NEET aspirant's death: Semen traces on clothes suggest sexual assault
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious in her Patna hostel room, according to the SIT the discovery was the next day after she arrived on Jan 5, though other reports give Jan 9 as the date she was found, and later died in the hospital.
The post-mortem showed injuries pointing to possible sexual assault, and forensic tests found semen on her leggings.
Where the investigation stands
Police have arrested the hostel owner, Manish Kumar Ranjan, and are running DNA tests to see if he's connected to the evidence.
Two police officials, Hemant Jha and Sub-Inspector Roshni Kumari, were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.
A board at AIIMS-Patna is reviewing 30 points of assault, while protests have broken out with people demanding justice for the victim.
The SIT has also checked CCTV footage and call records as part of their probe.