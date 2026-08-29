NEET PG 2026 on August 30, check documents before exam
India
NEET PG 2026 is happening tomorrow, August 30. If you're appearing, double-check your documents and follow all the rules to avoid any last-minute issues.
Admit card-related activity was scheduled for August 24, and results are due by September 30, 2026, which also happens to be the internship deadline.
NEET PG requires 2 photos
You'll need two photos: one real-time webcam photo and another recent picture (within three months), both with a plain white background.
Make sure your face, ears, neck, and shoulders are clearly visible (no accessories or makeup allowed).
Also, skip using your phone while applying; register online to get your login details and keep those photos consistent or risk rejection.