NEET-PG cut-off row: MBBS degree ensures competence, Centre tells SC

The central government has defended its decision to reduce the cut-off for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025. The government argued before the Supreme Court that NEET-PG is not a test of minimum competence, which is already established by MBBS qualifications, Live Law reported. Instead, the Centre argued that it is a tool for creating a merit list for limited postgraduate seats.

Patient safety Concerns regarding patient safety addressed The government has also addressed concerns regarding patient safety in its affidavit. It said that all candidates admitted to postgraduate courses are licensed MBBS practitioners who can practice independently. During their training, they work under the supervision of senior faculty and specialists. Their final competence is assessed through MD/MS examinations at the end of their training program.

Seat filling Decision taken in light of large number of vacant seats The government's decision to reduce the percentile cut-off was taken in light of a large number of vacant seats. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission decided to make an additional 1,00,054 candidates eligible for the third round of counseling. This would increase the total number of eligible candidates to 2,28,170.

Candidate qualifications Affidavit highlights that all candidates are licensed practitioners The affidavit also states that all NEET-PG candidates are academically meritorious individuals with a recognized MBBS degree and compulsory rotating internship. It highlights that scores in the exam reflect relative performance and examination design, not clinical competence. Some candidates may get low or negative scores due to negative marking, but this doesn't determine their clinical skills, it stated.

