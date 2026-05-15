NEET-UG 2026 canceled after CBI finds leak matched 140 questions

Khairnar passed paper, Waghmare credited 20L

Khairnar, a BAMS student from Nashik, allegedly received the leaked paper from another suspect and passed it on to Yash Yadav in Gurugram.

Lokhande is accused of supplying him with the paper and was caught trying to run away.

Waghmare, who runs an admissions consultancy on the side, reportedly had nearly ₹20 lakh credited to her accounts, which investigators suspect may be linked to the case.

Investigators think this trio might be part of a bigger group that may have operated in previous entrance exams. The probe is still ongoing.