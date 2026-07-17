NEET UG 2026 re-exam joint toppers Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal
India
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam results are out! Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana both scored a stellar 715 out of 720, making them joint toppers.
This year saw some impressive numbers: 19 students crossed the 700 mark, and the top ranks came from eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.
Most NEET high scorers 1st-time test-takers
Over 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above, with 10,160 breaking past the 600 barrier.
A huge majority (over 93%) of high scorers were first-time test-takers, and 99% were aged between 17 and 19.
The talent pool was spread wide: 138 students scoring above 690 marks hailed from as many as 66 cities across India.