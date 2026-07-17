NEET UG 2026 results declared after paper-leak re-exam 11.21L qualify
India
The NEET UG 2026 results are out! After a re-exam due to paper leaks, over 11.21 lakh students have qualified for medical admissions from nearly 20 lakh who appeared.
The test was held first in May and then again in June, so it's been quite a journey for everyone involved.
Cutoffs 213 General/EWS 177 OBC/SC/ST
This year's cutoff is 213 for General/EWS and 177 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates.
Qualifying percentiles hold steady: 50th percentile for General/EWS (715-213) and 40th percentile for OBC, SC, and ST (212-177).
Most qualifiers came from the General/EWS group, with thousands making the cut from OBC and SC categories, too.