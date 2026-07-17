NEET UG 2026 results show about 1.12 million qualify
India
NEET UG 2026 results are out, and things got a bit tougher this year.
Out of nearly two million students who showed up for the exam, only about 1.12 million managed to qualify, a noticeable drop compared to previous years.
NEET cutoffs: General/EWS 213, OBC/SC/ST 177
Cutoff scores shot up across all categories: General/EWS candidates needed at least 213 marks (up from last year's 144), while OBC/SC/ST had to score at least 177 (up from 113).
No one hit a perfect score, but two toppers scored an impressive 715.
Female candidates continued their winning streak with a higher qualifying rate than males, 56.8% versus 55.1%.