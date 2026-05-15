NEET-UG canceled after alleged leak, Dharmendra Pradhan sets June 21

NTA and CUET disruptions erode trust

The committee also wanted blacklisted firms kept out of the process, but problems keep popping up: at least five out of 14 NTA exams in 2024 faced major disruptions.

Delays in CUET results and repeated leaks have made students' trust erode.

While the minister says some reforms are in place, critics say there are still gaps.

Moving NEET online by 2027 follows expert advice, but many wonder if that alone will fix things.