NEET-UG canceled after alleged leak, Dharmendra Pradhan sets June 21
The NEET-UG exam was canceled after an alleged paper leak, leading to protests and big questions about who's responsible.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan set a new date, June 21, and while the Centre ordered a CBI investigation, but didn't address why the 2025 parliamentary committee's exam reform ideas weren't used.
These included things like hybrid exams with encrypted papers and tracking systems to prevent leaks.
NTA and CUET disruptions erode trust
The committee also wanted blacklisted firms kept out of the process, but problems keep popping up: at least five out of 14 NTA exams in 2024 faced major disruptions.
Delays in CUET results and repeated leaks have made students' trust erode.
While the minister says some reforms are in place, critics say there are still gaps.
Moving NEET online by 2027 follows expert advice, but many wonder if that alone will fix things.