NEET UG canceled after leak, CBI to question Dhananjay Lokhande

CBI: Manisha Baghmare supplied leaked paper

According to the CBI, Lokhande got the leaked paper from co-accused Manisha Baghmare and passed it along to another suspect named Shubham.

Five more people have been arrested across different cities. The CBI says they are digging deeper to find out if there is a bigger network behind this leak.

Meanwhile, Lokhande's lawyer claims there were issues with his arrest process, and the government is promising a full investigation into what went wrong with the exam.