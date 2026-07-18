NEET-UG exam shows large regional absentee gaps across states
This year's NEET-UG exam revealed some big regional differences.
Tamil Nadu had the most students skipping the test: more than 33,000 didn't show up.
Kerala's absentee rate was a hefty 25.6%, with more than 29,000 absent.
Tamil Nadu had nearly a quarter of its candidates missing, while Karnataka saw nearly one in five absent.
Kerala attendance fell while Rajasthan improved
Kerala's attendance fell sharply compared to last year, and fewer students qualified as well.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan stood out with the highest qualification rate (69.3%) and a solid jump in registrations: more students there not only signed up but also cleared the exam.
Nonresident Indian registrations up almost 44%
The NEET-UG also saw a surge in Nonresident Indian (NRI) registrations, up by almost 44%.
The others category (including candidates from outside India) more than doubled, showing that medical education in India is attracting more global attention than ever before.