Nepal climbers join rescue for 6 trapped in Chilime tunnel
India
Some of Nepal's top climbers, including Everest veterans, have joined a tough rescue at the Chilime hydropower project in flood-hit Rasuwa.
Six people are believed to be stuck inside a tunnel clogged with thick mud and debris.
So far, rescuers have only managed to get 120 meters in before getting blocked.
They recovered a camera bag during the search, but hope isn't lost yet.
About 300 workers in Upper Trishuli-1
This rescue is just one part of a much larger emergency: around 300 workers were believed to remain inside Upper Trishuli-1's tunnel system.
With roads and bridges washed out, teams are relying on helicopters and mountain guides to reach these remote spots, making every effort count as they search for survivors.