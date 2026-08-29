Nepal flash floods kill 626, over 2,400 missing, infrastructure damaged
India
Nepal is reeling after severe flash floods this week, with 626 people dead, over 2,400 missing, and thousands more displaced.
Homes, roads, bridges, even hydropower projects have been hit hard.
As rescue teams continue search and relief operations in the affected areas, support is pouring in from various organizations and individuals.
PM disaster relief fund tops ₹409cr
The Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund has shot past ₹409 crore in just a couple of days, most of it donated right after disaster zones were declared.
The Finance Ministry made it easy to contribute through 10 commercial banks.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of his cabinet will also donate a month's salary to the disaster relief fund.