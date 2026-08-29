Nepal flash floods kill over 500, India sends 11-member team
India
Nepal is facing a tough time after flash floods left more than 500 people dead and nearly 2,000 missing.
India has sent an 11-member team of medical and rescue experts to help out, focusing on hard-hit places like Rasuwa.
The team arrived at Nepal's request, hoping to speed up relief for those most affected.
Nepal plans 42 Bailey bridges
Nepal's own security forces are leading the charge on the ground since they know the terrain best.
Still, with so much damage, especially to roads and bridges, the government has asked India and China for extra support.
A big part of the plan is building 42 Bailey bridges (quick-to-set-up bridges) to reconnect communities cut off by the disaster.