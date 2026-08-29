Nepal floods kill 669, 287 Indian nationals, 128 PIOs missing
Devastating floods in Nepal have left 669 people dead, with 287 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin still missing.
Thankfully, 88 Indians have been rescued so far, including four who were stranded at a hydropower project in Rasuwa.
Relief teams are working around the clock to help those affected.
India evacuates nationals to Kathmandu
Rescued Indians are being evacuated to Kathmandu as part of ongoing relief operations. India has sent forensic teams for DNA identification and is prepping specialized rescue units for tough spots like tunnels.
Meanwhile, 120 more Indian nationals managed to cross into Nepal from China this week.
The Indian embassy has set up helplines (+977 9851316807, +977 9709107500) for anyone needing urgent help as many areas remain hard to reach due to flood damage.