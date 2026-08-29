Nepal glacial collapse floods kill 669, over 2,400 missing
India
Nepal is facing a tough time after flash floods triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.
So far, 669 people have lost their lives, and more than 2,400 are still missing. The floods have damaged homes, roads, bridges, and hydropower projects.
Nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated as officials keep a close eye on rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River.
Rescue teams continue amid Bhotekoshi rise
Rescue teams continued search and relief operations in central Nepal amid fears of another wave of flooding after rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River.