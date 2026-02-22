Nepal: Hindu-Muslim clash spreads to multiple wards, mosque set ablaze
A Hindu wedding procession playing loud music during Ramadan prayers in Rautahat, Nepal, set off tensions between local Hindu and Muslim communities on Thursday night.
The dispute escalated to stone-pelting, obstruction of the wedding procession and other violent actions, and even after a peace deal was reached Friday, fresh violence broke out Saturday morning across several wards.
6 civilians, 2 police officers injured
On Saturday, protesters vandalized vehicles—including one with Indian plates—damaged bikes, and torched a mosque.
At least six civilians and two police officers were hurt before police used tear gas to break up crowds.
Authorities have now put the area under an indefinite curfew and deployed extra security forces.
With a general election scheduled for March 5, officials are urging everyone to stay calm and help restore peace.