Nepal: Hindu-Muslim clash spreads to multiple wards, mosque set ablaze

6 civilians, 2 police officers injured

On Saturday, protesters vandalized vehicles—including one with Indian plates—damaged bikes, and torched a mosque.

At least six civilians and two police officers were hurt before police used tear gas to break up crowds.

Authorities have now put the area under an indefinite curfew and deployed extra security forces.

With a general election scheduled for March 5, officials are urging everyone to stay calm and help restore peace.