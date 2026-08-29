Nepal Tibet flash floods leave 26 untraceable at Kailash Mansarovar
India
After flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet region, 26 untraceable persons, including several NRIs from Gujarat, have gone missing during the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.
Families from cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara are desperately waiting for updates as some pilgrims remain unreachable, with poor network connectivity hoped to be the reason.
Pilgrims last heard near Friendship Bridge
Loved ones last heard from some pilgrims near Friendship Bridge on August 26 before all contact was lost.
Many families are clinging to hope that the silence is just due to poor network in the flood-hit area.
The State Emergency Operations Centre has released a list, but for now, everyone's just holding on and hoping their loved ones return safely.