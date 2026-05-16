New Delhi completes 1st phase of Census 2027 door-to-door surveys India May 16, 2026

New Delhi just finished the first big step for Census 2027, with survey teams knocking on doors at more than 63,000 homes in the New Delhi district.

The process started in mid-April and covered neighborhoods under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment, with each team assigned a chunk of households to map out who lives where.