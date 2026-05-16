New Delhi completes 1st phase of Census 2027 door-to-door surveys
India
New Delhi just finished the first big step for Census 2027, with survey teams knocking on doors at more than 63,000 homes in the New Delhi district.
The process started in mid-April and covered neighborhoods under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment, with each team assigned a chunk of households to map out who lives where.
Digitization underway, access problems reported
All the hand-drawn maps are now being digitized and uploaded to a central system, aiming to finish by May 22.
Enumerators ran into some challenges, like getting past security in gated communities and government areas, plus nearly 16,500 vacant and over 3,400 locked homes.
For homes they couldn't reach, they left contact info for follow-up.