New Delhi Declaration on responsible AI endorsed by 86 countries

The declaration lays out seven big goals: making AI tools more accessible, using AI for economic growth and social good, keeping systems secure, driving scientific progress, empowering people through tech, building skills for future jobs, and making sure systems can handle challenges.

Investment pledges topped $250 billion

The summit wasn't just talk—major initiatives like the Charter for Democratic Diffusion of AI were announced.

Companies showed off new tech too: various companies highlighted product developments.

Plus, investment pledges topped $250 billion—Google is putting in $15B for new projects; Tata-OpenAI is building green data centers; Jio is building gigawatt-scale sovereign compute infrastructure, and announced plans for 120 MW, timeline not confirmed.