New IT rules: Platforms get 3 hours to remove illegal content
Social media platforms in India will have to take down illegal posts much quicker—sometimes within just three hours in specific circumstances under the Amendment Rules, 2026 (notified Feb 10, 2026)—thanks to new government rules.
This is a big shift from the old 36-hour window in those circumstances and is part of the updated IT Rules announced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
AI-generated content must have clear labels
These changes are all about making online spaces safer and more responsible.
Now, higher-level officials must approve takedown requests, adding more checks before content disappears.
Plus, anything made with AI (like deepfakes) will need clear labels and traceable info, so you know what's real and what's not.
It's a move to fight fake news and keep everyone better informed online.