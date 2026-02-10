New IT rules: Platforms get 3 hours to remove illegal content India Feb 10, 2026

Social media platforms in India will have to take down illegal posts much quicker—sometimes within just three hours in specific circumstances under the Amendment Rules, 2026 (notified Feb 10, 2026)—thanks to new government rules.

This is a big shift from the old 36-hour window in those circumstances and is part of the updated IT Rules announced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.