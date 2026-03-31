New report warns 207 Karnataka taluks could face water shortages

Karnataka gram panchayats face water shortages

Over 2,200 gram panchayats have been marked as vulnerable to running dry, and 212 are in severe distress.

Districts like Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru are feeling it the most. The government has sent out tankers to help out.

Meanwhile, extreme weather has damaged crops across 1,700-plus hectares and hurt local communities, making clean water and healthy harvests harder to come by this year.