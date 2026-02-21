New Vande Bharat train to connect Bengaluru, Goa

A new Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) and Goa (Madgaon) is in the works, thanks to a joint proposal from South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL). If approved, this train will run six days a week and could slightly reduce travel time from the current 13.5-15 hours journey to about 13-13 hours 10 minutes, with average speeds potentially below 50km/h and dropping to around 30km/h in ghat sections.

Proposed schedule for the new train The plan is for the train to leave Yesvantpur at 6:05am with stops at Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, and Padil before reaching Madgaon at 7:15pm.

The return trip starts from Madgaon at 5:30am and arrives back in Bengaluru by 6:40pm.

The Railway Board has suggested reviewing the departure timing and recommended starting after 6:30am.

Average speeds on the route Even though Vande Bharat trains can hit speeds up to 160km/h, this route's tough Western Ghats terrain means average speeds will stay below 50km/h—sometimes dropping to just 30km/h on steep stretches.

On flatter sections like Chikka Banawara-Hassan, they're aiming for up to 130km/h.