New Year celebrations: Hyderabad Traffic Police announce restrictions India Dec 30, 2025

Planning to ring in the New Year in Hyderabad?

Heads up—major traffic restrictions are coming your way from 11pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.

Popular hangouts like Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills will see road closures and diversions, all to keep things safe and smooth for everyone out celebrating.