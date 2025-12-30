New Year celebrations: Hyderabad Traffic Police announce restrictions
Planning to ring in the New Year in Hyderabad?
Heads up—major traffic restrictions are coming your way from 11pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.
Popular hangouts like Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills will see road closures and diversions, all to keep things safe and smooth for everyone out celebrating.
What's changing on the roads?
No vehicles allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, or Tank Bund during these hours.
Most flyovers will be closed (except Begumpet and Tolichowki), and only those with airport tickets can use the PVNR Expressway.
Heavy vehicles and busses are off-limits citywide from 10pm till 2 a.m.—they'll be rerouted via Outer Ring Road.
Safety checks & parking tips
Expect drunk driving checks at over 200 junctions—getting caught could mean a ₹10,000 fine or losing your license.
If you're heading out on foot, look for special parking zones at places like Secretariat, HMDA near Prasads, NTR Stadium, or Race Course Road.
The goal: less chaos and safer streets while you celebrate.