'Where are the women?': Delhi startup event reignites gender gap talk
A recent startup event in Delhi got people talking after content strategist Divyanshi Dhouni pointed out on Instagram that there were very few women—she could count them on her fingers, maybe five at most.
Her post quickly sparked a wider conversation online about why female representation at such events is still so low, and why inclusion in entrepreneurship needs to be intentional, not accidental.
Why it matters
Many users echoed Dhouni's frustration, saying more needs to be done to support women in startups and leadership roles.
Some felt progress is slow, but others were hopeful—pointing out that as job opportunities for women grow, so will the number of female entrepreneurs.
The discussion is a reminder that gender diversity isn't just fair—it's widely viewed as key for innovation and better leadership in India's startup world.