'Where are the women?': Delhi startup event reignites gender gap talk India Dec 30, 2025

A recent startup event in Delhi got people talking after content strategist Divyanshi Dhouni pointed out on Instagram that there were very few women—she could count them on her fingers, maybe five at most.

Her post quickly sparked a wider conversation online about why female representation at such events is still so low, and why inclusion in entrepreneurship needs to be intentional, not accidental.