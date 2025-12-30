UP's draft voter list delayed again, with nearly 19% names set to be dropped

Why should you care?

This big clean-up means a lot of people—especially migrants, absentees, and even some duplicates—might lose their vote unless they re-register soon.

Political parties are gearing up to help people sign up again before the final list drops on March 6, 2026.

If you or someone you know lives in UP and hasn't checked their status yet, now's the time to make sure your name's on that list!