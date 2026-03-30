NHAI maintenance limits Delhi-Meerut Expressway until June 30 2026 India Mar 30, 2026

If you use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, heads up: maintenance work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently underway on one carriageway; work is scheduled on both sides and is expected to continue until June 30, 2026.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned that trips toward Ghaziabad or Meerut, especially between 5pm and 11pm could be slower than usual due to lane restrictions.