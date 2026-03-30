NHAI maintenance limits Delhi-Meerut Expressway until June 30 2026
India
If you use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, heads up: maintenance work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently underway on one carriageway; work is scheduled on both sides and is expected to continue until June 30, 2026.
Delhi Traffic Police has warned that trips toward Ghaziabad or Meerut, especially between 5pm and 11pm could be slower than usual due to lane restrictions.
Police recommend NH-9 and check updates
To save time, police suggest taking NH-9 (the old NH-24) instead.
They also recommend planning your route in advance and checking live traffic updates on their website or social media before heading out.