NHAI mandates AI-MC for highways over 20km costing over ₹500Cr
India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now requires all major highway projects (those over 20km and costing more than ₹500 crore) to use Automated and Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction (AI-MC).
The goal is to keep quality consistent and roads durable by tracking every step with smart tech.
AI-MC enables live data sharing
AI-MC puts sensors and computers on construction gear like pavers and compactors, so progress can be monitored in real time.
This covers everything from building embankments to laying road foundations.
Contractors must share live data with NHAI officials, creating digital records at each stage, which means less chance for mistakes or shortcuts, and more transparency all around.