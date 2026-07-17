NHAI seeks 2nd toll hike on NH 27 Kanpur-Lucknow

If approved, cars, jeeps, and vans will pay ₹115 for a single trip (up from ₹95), while return journeys go from ₹145 to ₹160.

Light commercial vehicles jump to ₹175 per trip; busses and trucks move up to ₹350.

On the upside, a 14-kilometer stretch has been upgraded into a six-lane expressway with a new interchange linking the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to the Outer Ring Road.

Toll collection still happens at Nawabganj plaza. No separate toll plaza at the new junction.