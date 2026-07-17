NHAI seeks 2nd toll hike on NH 27 Kanpur-Lucknow
India
Heads up if you travel between Kanpur and Lucknow: NHAI wants to raise tolls on NH 27, marking the second increase in one financial year.
The new rates would hit all types of vehicles, so regular commuters might feel the pinch.
Proposed NH27 tolls include cars ₹115
If approved, cars, jeeps, and vans will pay ₹115 for a single trip (up from ₹95), while return journeys go from ₹145 to ₹160.
Light commercial vehicles jump to ₹175 per trip; busses and trucks move up to ₹350.
On the upside, a 14-kilometer stretch has been upgraded into a six-lane expressway with a new interchange linking the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to the Outer Ring Road.
Toll collection still happens at Nawabganj plaza. No separate toll plaza at the new junction.