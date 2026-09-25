NHAI unveils MLFF guidelines for 4 and 6 lane highways
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released new guidelines for upcoming high-speed national highways, making tolls much less of a headache.
With the new Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, vehicles can pass through toll points without stopping, so tolls can be collected electronically.
These changes are set for four- and six-lane highways (but not expressways), covering both brand-new and upgraded roads.
NHAI guidelines stress data, construction, sustainability
The guidelines push for better traffic prediction using real data, so highways stay future-proof.
They are also bringing in smart construction technology to improve quality, accuracy, and monitoring.
Plus, there is a big focus on sustainability: expect more greenery along the roads, drip irrigation to reduce water use and make plantations easier to maintain, and drainage systems to handle rainwater, all aimed at developing safer, more sustainable and future-ready high-speed National Highway corridors.