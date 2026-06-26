NHRC probes alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna in Vijayawada

Krishnalanka CCTV allegedly deleted, Nagaraju arrested

Serious questions are being raised about police actions: officers are accused of secretly cremating Sai Krishna's body and dumping the ashes in a river to cover up evidence.

There are also claims that crucial CCTV footage was deleted at the Krishnalanka police station.

A special team found signs of police misconduct, leading to the suspension and arrest of Circle Inspector Nagaraju.

The NHRC has now ordered recovery efforts for both the deleted footage and Sai Krishna's remains, while also asking authorities to protect his mother and update on compensation steps.