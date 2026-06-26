NIA charges 11 JMB members over cross-border IMK network
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 members of the banned Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), accusing them of running a cross-border terror network.
The group, operating as Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), tried to spread its radical ideas in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura by targeting vulnerable young people.
Digital evidence links IMK to indoctrination
Led by Imam Mahmud Habibullah, IMK allegedly held secret meetings, ran indoctrination sessions, and pushed anti-India content online.
Key members Nasimuddin and Jagir Mia handled activities in Assam and Tripura.
The NIA collected digital evidence and documents linking the accused to these plots.
All 11 have been charged under India's anti-terror laws for posing a serious threat to national security.