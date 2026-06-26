NIA charges 11 JMB members over cross-border IMK network

Digital evidence links IMK to indoctrination

Led by Imam Mahmud Habibullah, IMK allegedly held secret meetings, ran indoctrination sessions, and pushed anti-India content online.

Key members Nasimuddin and Jagir Mia handled activities in Assam and Tripura.

The NIA collected digital evidence and documents linking the accused to these plots.

All 11 have been charged under India's anti-terror laws for posing a serious threat to national security.