NIA court grants default bail to Matthew VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians
A special NIA court has allowed US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians to leave Tihar Jail and visit their families abroad for a month.
This comes after the NIA filed a chargesheet on September 8 covering only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while the UAPA investigation was still underway, so the court granted default bail.
The only charges so far are immigration-related, not under anti-terror laws.
VanDyke, Ukrainians allegedly provided drone training
The group is being investigated for allegedly providing drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups and entering Myanmar illegally.
Since VanDyke has no known person in India who could stand as a surety for him, his bail was switched from needing a surety to just paying a cash bond.
They must keep the NIA updated on their travel plans while they're away.