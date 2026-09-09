NIA names Umer Un Nabi in Red Fort blast probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared new details on the Red Fort car blast from November 2025.
The attack, which used a Hyundai i20 packed with explosives, killed 11 people and injured 29 more.
Investigators say Umer Un Nabi was behind it all, his identity allegedly confirmed through DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site.
NIA names Jasir Bilal Wani accomplice
NIA also named Jasir Bilal Wani as an accomplice, accusing him of researching methods to construct a rocket using YouTube and ChatGPT and getting drones from Nabi.
The agency alleged that since 2022, Nabi had been trying to bring back the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) group by recruiting followers and holding secret meetings.
Evidence at the scene included traces of TATP and ammonium nitrate, and investigators say encrypted apps like Signal were used to keep their plans hidden.