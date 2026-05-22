Nibe Limited's Vayu Astra-1 achieves sub-1m accuracy with 10kg warhead

Vayu Astra-1 night infrared targeting sub-2m

The drone showed off some cool features: it handled abort and re-attack moves smoothly, used infrared targeting in night tests to hit armored targets with under 2 meters of error, and flew for over 90 minutes above 14,000 feet in tough mountain conditions.

Plus, it switched control between stations 70km apart and bounced back after missions, making it both precise and reusable.