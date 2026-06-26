Nihang Sikhs, police end tense Himachal-Uttarakhand standoff peacefully Friday

Nihangs allegedly attacked locals in Karnaprayag

This all began with a parking dispute outside a Karnaprayag hotel on June 16, which escalated when the Nihangs allegedly attacked locals with swords, injuring five people, including a pilgrim.

One of the injured was airlifted for treatment.

Locals responded by blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, leading to the arrest of four Nihangs.

Protests and negotiations followed, with demands for their release and calls for an inquiry into what happened.