Nihang Sikhs, police end tense Himachal-Uttarakhand standoff peacefully Friday
A tense face-off between Nihang Sikhs and police near the Himachal-Uttarakhand border wrapped up without violence on Friday morning.
The clash started Thursday night when the Nihangs tried to push past police barricades in Dehradun's Kulhal area, demanding their four arrested members be freed.
Security was tight, but things ended calmly.
Nihangs allegedly attacked locals in Karnaprayag
This all began with a parking dispute outside a Karnaprayag hotel on June 16, which escalated when the Nihangs allegedly attacked locals with swords, injuring five people, including a pilgrim.
One of the injured was airlifted for treatment.
Locals responded by blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, leading to the arrest of four Nihangs.
Protests and negotiations followed, with demands for their release and calls for an inquiry into what happened.